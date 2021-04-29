Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 268.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

