Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $16.38. 2,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.