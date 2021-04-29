GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,755,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 910,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in GoDaddy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $87.95 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.