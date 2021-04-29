GokuMarket Credit Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $694,727.02 and $13.75 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00475124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000697 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002602 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

