Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-$183.49 million.

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 66,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,274. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

