Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The company had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

