Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,291. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 246.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,149,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $285,593.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.