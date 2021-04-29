GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.97% of GP Strategies worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GP Strategies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

