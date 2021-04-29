Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target on the stock.

GFTU has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 940.71 ($12.29).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,046.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 914.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total transaction of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

