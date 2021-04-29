Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GROUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Grafton Group stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

