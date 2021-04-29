Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $243,600.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,104,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,705.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00.

GTE stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 648,491 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.