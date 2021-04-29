Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $29.68. 83,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

