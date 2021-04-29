Greencoat Renewables PLC Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GRP remained flat at $GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,483. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.18. The company has a market cap of £8.82 million and a PE ratio of 40.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

