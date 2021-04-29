GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 865,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

