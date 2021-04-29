Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,896.66

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,896.66 ($24.78) and traded as high as GBX 2,349 ($30.69). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,337 ($30.53), with a volume of 225,545 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -177.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,226.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,901.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total value of £23,300 ($30,441.60). Also, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total transaction of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). Insiders sold a total of 115,562 shares of company stock worth $244,693,991 over the last quarter.

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

