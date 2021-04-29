Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

GRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Gritstone Oncology stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 294,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,224. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $8,361,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.