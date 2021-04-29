Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

