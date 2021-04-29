Grove Bank & Trust Buys 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,324.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,894.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

