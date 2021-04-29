Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,187.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Insiders sold 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.