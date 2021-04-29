GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,681 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $379.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

