GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 5,878 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 37.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 741,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $98,572,000 after buying an additional 325,779 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

