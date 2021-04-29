GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 45.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,221 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

