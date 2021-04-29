GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $235.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.21. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

