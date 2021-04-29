Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 3,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

