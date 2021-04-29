Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HVRRY stock opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.