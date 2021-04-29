HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.45% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after acquiring an additional 408,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 85,833 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $805.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

