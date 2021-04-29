Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 55.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amedisys by 243.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 29.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.25. 1,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.79. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

