Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.21. 16,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

