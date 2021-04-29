Hardy Reed LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 76,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,589. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.