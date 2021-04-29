Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Harmonic worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after purchasing an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $816.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

