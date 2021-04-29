Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE:HSC opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. Harsco has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.