Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

NYSE RE opened at $266.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

