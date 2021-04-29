Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.30 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

