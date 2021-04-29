Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Devon Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Devon Energy stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

