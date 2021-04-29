Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,739 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $23.94 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

