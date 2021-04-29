Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $42.34. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 2,425 shares traded.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $847.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

