HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Sells $7,674,544.90 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan B. Perlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

