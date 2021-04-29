Head to Head Analysis: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Total and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $200.32 billion 0.61 $11.27 billion $4.38 10.47 Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.69 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -72.64

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total -3.64% 5.36% 2.25% Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Total and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 7 8 0 2.53 Antero Resources 1 5 7 0 2.46

Total presently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential downside of 30.43%. Given Total’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Total is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Total has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.57, suggesting that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Total beats Antero Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

