Head to Head Review: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) vs. Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.49 $25.26 million $6.20 13.81 Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 4.50 $192.74 million $5.08 14.98

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09% Independent Bank Group 27.32% 8.68% 1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Independent Bank Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.21%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $56.75, suggesting a potential downside of 25.45%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Cambridge Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 21 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and 2 wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as 3 wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 93 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.