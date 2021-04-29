Hedget Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $7.64 or 0.00014190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and $609,647.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00067878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.77 or 0.00829611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00098287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

