HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Hits $515.37 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $515.37 million and $112,465.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004155 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003891 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001140 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003795 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019728 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

