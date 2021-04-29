HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $111.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HEI opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. HEICO has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

