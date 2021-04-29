Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.