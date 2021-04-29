Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $721.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

