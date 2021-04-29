Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.30 and traded as high as C$15.90. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.81, with a volume of 8,055 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.83.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$575.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.30.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$150.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.