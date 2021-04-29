Hess (NYSE:HES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,058,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

Get Hess alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.