Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $78.23 and last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 5118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hess alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.