Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $24,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

