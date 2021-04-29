Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 32.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Shares of WAT opened at $300.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.69. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

