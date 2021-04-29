Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,866,000 after purchasing an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 277,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,354,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

